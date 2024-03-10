Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 12,315 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,315 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Everi by 37.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Everi by 7,296.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRI opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $796.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.08. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

