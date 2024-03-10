Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 126,248 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 126,248 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $83,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HMN stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $346,866.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

