Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hudson Technologies worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 144,682 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 53,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Technologies

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HDSN opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $531.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Recommended Stories

