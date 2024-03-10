Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,040 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Hyatt Hotels worth $68,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after acquiring an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after acquiring an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,934,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,472,972. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of H stock opened at $156.70 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $159.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Barclays raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.73.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

