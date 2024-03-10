iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 138,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 84,479 shares.The stock last traded at $51.43 and had previously closed at $51.35.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $813.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34.

iShares India 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.116 dividend. This is an increase from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDY. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 683.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.

(Get Free Report)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.