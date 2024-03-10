iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 138,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 84,479 shares.The stock last traded at $51.43 and had previously closed at $51.35.
The stock has a market cap of $813.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.116 dividend. This is an increase from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
