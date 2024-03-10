iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Position Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IWY opened at $191.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.09 and a fifty-two week high of $195.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.38.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.