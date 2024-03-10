iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 111.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 343.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IDRV stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36.

About iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

