Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading Down 4.8%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 131,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 504,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IE

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,259.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

In other news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 671.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.