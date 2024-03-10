JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) to Neutral

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

HESM stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.50. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 220.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 268,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

