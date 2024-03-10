KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,056,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,648 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 3.07% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Transactions at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 41,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $496,922.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,615,228 shares in the company, valued at $43,274,279.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 41,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $496,922.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,615,228 shares in the company, valued at $43,274,279.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $360,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,934.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 448,522 shares of company stock worth $5,806,280 and have sold 145,878 shares worth $1,951,071. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $496.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.90.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Articles

