Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.