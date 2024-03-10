Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Trading Up 40%

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 40% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 111,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 31,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Kincora Copper Trading Up 40.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$8.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Kincora Copper Company Profile

Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.

