Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.24. Kinetik had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $348.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 31,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,458,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,938,970. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 31,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,458,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,938,970. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,015,936.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

