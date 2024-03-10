La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LZB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

NYSE:LZB opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.17. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $39.87.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

