Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $7,670,756 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.4 %

LH opened at $217.50 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.36 and a 200-day moving average of $213.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.67%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

