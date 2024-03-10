Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,769 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $355,328.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $161.04 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $170.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.95. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

