Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,891 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.