Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $80.78.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.