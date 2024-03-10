Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARDC. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000.

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $13.98 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

