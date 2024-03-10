Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $880,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,311 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $154.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

