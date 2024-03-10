Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 188.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Lazard worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 1.46. Lazard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s payout ratio is -206.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

