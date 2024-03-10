Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Position Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.72.

Li Auto stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

