Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 3,669 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $632,520,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $237,966,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $138,969,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $68.07.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. TD Cowen increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

