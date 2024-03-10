Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after buying an additional 170,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,720,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,729,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,996,000 after buying an additional 131,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $156.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.17, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $156.54.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPLK

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.