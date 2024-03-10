Lido Advisors LLC Has $679,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 143.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,166,000 after acquiring an additional 88,132 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,080,000 after acquiring an additional 505,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,745,000 after acquiring an additional 173,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $33,574,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $33,574,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $4,283,128.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 294,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,804,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 884,723 shares of company stock worth $111,010,885. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $121.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,010.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.51 and its 200-day moving average is $109.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

