Lido Advisors LLC Has $727,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,084.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,023.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $972.27. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $795.74 and a twelve month high of $1,098.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

