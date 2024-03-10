Lido Advisors LLC Has $734,000 Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2,399.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 401,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after purchasing an additional 328,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,311,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAIC opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

