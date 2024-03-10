Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 205,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

