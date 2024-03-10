Lido Advisors LLC Sells 11,227 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ready Capital alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:RC opened at $8.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.70%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ready Capital

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.