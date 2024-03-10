Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,722 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.53 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average is $61.20.
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
