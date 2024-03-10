Lido Advisors LLC Sells 2,952 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSSC. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 37,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 673,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $520.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.71 and a 12-month high of $65.14.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

