LPL Financial LLC Acquires 101,174 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,174 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lithium Americas worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LAC stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lithium Americas

About Lithium Americas

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.