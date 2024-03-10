LPL Financial LLC Acquires 261 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,012.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.66. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.