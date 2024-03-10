LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $66.34. The company has a market capitalization of $892.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

