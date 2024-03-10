LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 122,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.54. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

