LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $200.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

