LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,363 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.13% of C3.ai worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 344.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 29,379 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the third quarter valued at $545,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 65.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in C3.ai in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,931 shares of company stock worth $1,876,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of AI opened at $31.70 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AI shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AI

About C3.ai

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.