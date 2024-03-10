LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 550.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,502 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,055,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,491 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,550,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,058,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88,587 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 902,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 714,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 177,122 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of PJUL opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

