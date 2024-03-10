LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,393,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after buying an additional 60,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,747,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 738.8% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,576,000 after acquiring an additional 445,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $163.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 29.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXST. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $556,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,209 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

