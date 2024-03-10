LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,541 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 12.35% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000.

Shares of PUI opened at $32.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.60. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2218 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

