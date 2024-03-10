LPL Financial LLC Buys 44,441 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

