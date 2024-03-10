LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,586 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $306,906,000 after buying an additional 1,384,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $262,507,000 after buying an additional 455,473 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after buying an additional 2,672,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,140,602 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 145,382 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.