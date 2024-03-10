LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.66% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $278,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

