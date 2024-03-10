LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,405,000 after buying an additional 311,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SEI Investments by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,703,000 after purchasing an additional 88,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,915 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of SEIC opened at $69.06 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,503. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,665. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

