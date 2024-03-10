LPL Financial LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Aehr Test Systems worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 253.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,510,000 after buying an additional 1,312,565 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $42,623,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 30.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,639,000 after purchasing an additional 314,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 141.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 953,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,583,000 after acquiring an additional 558,908 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

In other news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $84,706.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,678.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,738 shares of company stock worth $151,723. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

See Also

