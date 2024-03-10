LPL Financial LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

