LPL Financial LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 171.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCOR stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $47.28.

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

