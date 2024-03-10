LPL Financial LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,589,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,057,000 after buying an additional 160,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $108.45 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.