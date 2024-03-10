LPL Financial LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Donaldson worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Down 1.5 %

Donaldson stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.98. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,338. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

