LPL Financial LLC Has $4.27 Million Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.15% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $112.39 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $113.45. The firm has a market cap of $455.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average is $99.21.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

